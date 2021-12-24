Urfi Javed hot pics in blue dress: Urfi Javed once again stopped the traffic in the city as she got papped in a blue dress that hasn’t really qualified as a ‘dress’ by the netizens. On Friday, the social media sensation was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai’s Andheri area as she stepped out to celebrate her 2 million followers on Instagram. Urfi also defied the tradition of wearing red/ white on Christmas and celebrated the special day with her friends wearing a blue outfit that looked abruptly cut from all over. So much so that the netizens called it an accidental outfit that got attacked by the rats. The trolling has now become synonymous with Urfi and this appearance was no different either. Check out the photos of Urfi in the blue dress here:Also Read - Urfi Javed Sensuously Dances on Sunny Leone’s Song in White Bralette – Orange Skirt, Fans Asks ‘Kya Thumka Mara’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi has now become a known name on the internet with her back-to-back appearances in weird looking outfits. The actor might have got evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in the first week itself but her popularity only increased on social media thereafter. She kept her style quite quirky once again and teamed up that dress with a pair of white heels, and a curly hair updo. She also wore a pair of white long earrings to go with her look. Urfi looked like herself. What do you think of her look – bizarre or not?