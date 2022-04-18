Urfi Javed viral video: You may like her or hate her but you can’t ignore her. Actor Urfi Javed has come a long way from her struggling days in the industry. Thanks to her social media antics. In her latest clip on Instagram, she is seen trying her hands at skipping while wearing a saree and heels.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Candy Floss, Beats Lady Gaga's Meat Dress - Watch Viral Video

Urfi, who rarely fails to amaze her fans with her fashion tricks, wears a floral saree in her new video on Instagram. She holds a matching blue coloured skipping rope and starts skipping in heels. She is also seen astonished after being able to skip successfully in heels.

Check out Urfi Javed’s latest viral video in a blue floral saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi is rocking yet another saree look in the viral post. She teams up her floral saree with a pink blouse and a twisted pallu with loose curls covering her face. The actress leaves no stone unturned in making sure her photos and videos make a noise on social media. From wearing interesting outfits to giving to those who object to her fashion sense, Urfi always creates a sensation online and puts trolls in their place.

In an interview with india.com recently, Urfi spoke about how she is often asked where she goes after dressing up this much. The actress said it’s about people’s hypocrisy who would never ask a big A-lister like Kareena Kapoor Khan where does she go looking like a million bucks but if she decides to wear something different, she’s attacked left, right and centre with comments on social media. What do you have to say on her saree-clad video though?