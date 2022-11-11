Urfi Javed Drops All Clothes And Gets Extra Hands to Cover Her Modesty, Netizens Say ‘WTF is This…’

Urfi Javed drops all clothes but thongs in a hot photoshoot and gets two extra hands to cover her modesty.

Urfi Javed semi-nude video: Urfi Javed doesn’t fail to impress her fans with her new style every second day. As part of her latest photoshoot on the internet, she did something that the fans are having a hard time digesting. Urfi shared a clip in which she’s posing semi-nude in her purple thong. However, the catch is that someone else is covering her torso for her.

As Urfi looks at the camera and poses in the video, we see two hands covered in violet gloves, holding her torso. The actor finishes her semi-nude look with glossy lips, sparkly eye makeup, and hair tied back in a straight side-parted do. She also flaunts her red manicure with the overall purple look. Urfi definitely creates a new sensation with this look.

Urfi’s video divided the internet with a section of the audience bashing her for crossing all limits of boldness on social media, and another section praising her confidence. One user commented on her post and wrote, “Koi kuch v bole aap uspe focus mtt krna logo ka kaam hi hota hai bolna best of luck 😍 (sic),” another user commented, “Isne Bharat ki Sanskriti ki dhajjiya uda di h sarkar ko iske khilaf action lena chahiye (sic).”

Urfi is known for her distinct choices in fashion and for owning her body like no one else has. From wearing a dress made out of bandages to draping herself in electric wires and passing it off as fashion, she has discovered all kinds of quirks in fashion and flaunted them with confidence. Urfi says she’s unabashed and doesn’t care about what others think of her and her choices in life. Your thoughts on her new look?