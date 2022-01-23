Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed never fails to leave fans stunned and impressed with her bizarre outfits. Even if the actor if often trolled on social media, the confidence with which she carries herself is highly appreciable. Once again, Urfi Javed is setting social media on fire as she flaunts her moves on the super hit song ‘Oo Antava’.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vacays In Switzerland, Shares Her Thrilling Skiing Experience

On Sunday, Urfi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number ‘Oo Antava’ from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Urfi dons a beautiful magenta saree. However, what will surely win your heart is Urfi’s million-dollar smile towards the end of the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Had to post a reel on this! No not a dancer also this was random!” Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff in Blue Sheer Saree, Fans go 'Uff Teri Ada' - See Pics

Fans are completely impressed with Urfi’s dance moves. The comment section of her video is flooded with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Real song me v apko hona chaiye tha”, another netizen commented, “Saree is the perfect attire to showcase a beauty in most graceful nd elegant way.”

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is also known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.