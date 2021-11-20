Urfi Javed’s pictures: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is rocking a super sizzling leather dress in her latest set of pictures on social media. The model, who’s popular for wearing the weirdest looking outfits like a pro, goes glamorous in a black corset that comes with a daring plunge. Urfi poses in that risky dress with a lot of confidence and a pair of statement golden earrings. Check out her pictures in the black dress here:Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Rishte Gaye Bhaad Mein' Shamita Lashes Out At Nishant As She Returns To The Show

In another video that she uploaded on Instagram on Saturday, she could just be seen posing in a slinky purple dress. Urfi looked absolutely stylish in her bright purple dress. Check out the video here:

From flaunting an unzipped dress to unconventional cut-outs, weird pockets, unique designing and risky silhouettes, Urfi Javed has rocked every piece with a lot of swag to create a separate audience for herself and her fashion choices. At the Filmfare event that recently happened in Dubai, she wore a black sparkly gown that had a slit going up as high as her stomach, while the neckline had a hugely plunging detail. Before that, she wore a daring backless top with a pair of white denim that only she could wear with that much confidence.

Urfi’s fans have been demanding her entry as a wild card contestant in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The actor was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT quite early in the game, however, she became the paparazzi’s favourite after coming out of the house. Urfi has also been speaking and discussing a lot about the game plans of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15. What do you have to say about her latest pictures?