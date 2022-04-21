Urfi Javed goes braless in white shirt: Actor Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her interesting fashion statements on social media. In her latest post on Instagram, the popular model is seen posing in just a long shirt with unusual cut-out sleeves. Urfi wears a regular white shirt and makes it do wonders on her toned body.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Two Trousers With a Backless Top, Netizens Ask, 'Extra Tha Toh Attach Kardiya?' - Watch Viral Video

The actress styles her unbuttoned shirt with a statement choker, orange lips and a severely high bun. She keeps her eye makeup glossy and flaunts her bold avatar with lots of swag. Urfi share the clip on Instagram with a caption that reads, “No Pain no gain! (sic)” Also Read - Urfi Javed Skips Rope In A Saree And High Heels, Challenges Her Fans To 'Beat Her' - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi doesn’t get bothered with all the trolling and criticism that comes her way for dressing up the way she wants to. She experiments with her style and leaves no stone unturned in making sure all eyes are on her when she’s stepping out of her abode. From wearing the most unusual prints to the most unconventional cut-out dresses and hairdos, Urfi rocks everything with elan. This also makes everyone sit up and take notice of her glamorous looks every now and then.

As she wore just a basic white shirt in her latest Instagram post on Thursday, she received funny comments on her video. One of the users commented to ask if that shirt got torn by a dog – “Kutta ne shirt ko Noch khaya (sic).”