The internet sensation Urfi Javed often grabs the eyeballs with her weirdly bold outfits. She is known for making social media buzz with her fashion statements and usually gets trolled for the same. This time again, she flaunted her yet another bold avatar and we are confused about what is she actually wearing. Taking to Instagram, she shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen grooving top Gayle’s song ‘abcdfu’. She captioned the video, “Actually yeah everybody except your dog !!”Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled Again For Buttoning up Pants on Camera For Instagram, Netizens Say ‘Kya Dikhana Chahte Ho’

In the video, she can be seen clad in a bra teamed up with literally net cover up and white pair of pants. She teamed up her look with kohl in eyes, subtle makeup, and a dash of lipstick. She tied her hair in a ponytail. She definitely looks hot in the bold outfit as she flaunts her perfect curves. Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold as She Crosses 2 Millions on Instagram, Poses in Yellow Bra

Watch Here:

Fans reacted and trolled her, as usual, for her look. While one user wrote, “sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye”, another wrote, “Wow urfi it’s very unique outfit..only you can do this btw looks good on you.” Also Read - 'Namaz Padh Lo Ladki!' Urfi Javed Trolled For Wearing a Backless Top in New Dance Video on Friday

Check Reactions:

Earlier, she shared her picture wearing a printed dress with a heart big cut-out at the back.

A few days back, she shared her photo flaunting her sexy figure in a blue bikini teamed up with a sarong tied around her waist. She captioned the sun-kissed pictures, “Always a beach baby !! #instadaily #instagood. (sic)”

Not very long ago, Urfi was heavily criticized for copying Kendell Jenner and Bella Hadid’s dresses. She even claimed that she looked better than Jenner in the clothes.

Your thoughts on her look?