Urfi Javed dance in hot pink bralette: Urfi Javed is at it again. She's breaking the internet with her hot dance moves after sharing a video on Instagram this morning. The popular social media celebrity is seen wearing a pink bralette made of ropes in the video that is now going viral on social media. Urfi, who is known for her quirky and fearless choice of fashion, flaunts a barely-there bralette that is made of coloured rope. Urfi teams up her tiny bralette with a pair of regular blue denim.

On Friday morning, Urfi teases her fans by sharing a video in which she is seen participating in a viral Reels trend. She shows some sexy dance moves and looks confident in that strangely designed bralette. The actress further keeps her hair half-tied in a high ponytail with long strands of hair lining up her face. Urfi also wears a pair of golden earrings to go with her look. She seems to have designed this bralette by herself or at least that’s what the caption on her post reads: “Had to get in this challenge coz this is my favourite song 🎧

Outfit- meeee

Make up meee (sic)."

Check out Urfi Javed dancing sensuously wearing a pink bralette and blue denim:

From wearing a dress made of black wire to being creative with a jute bag, plastic, razor blade and pieces of glass, Urfi has innovated dresses by using the most unbelievable material possible. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, even Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared amazed with Urfi’s fashion skills. Your thoughts on this pink bralette though?