Mumbai: Television actor Urfi Javed's love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. However, one thing that everyone praises about her is the confidence with which she carries her outfits. Once again, Urfi Javed is winning hearts and is setting social media on fire with her latest look. On Thursday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a shirt in reverse order with buttons towards her back. Urfi can also be seen playing with a flower in the video. What else will surely catch your attention is Urfi Javed's million-dollar smile.

Fans are completely impressed with Urfi's latest look. Several people took to the comment section of Urfi's post and dropped fire emojis. "So pretty eyes and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a princess and cool looks like a barbie doll," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, "Wow looking beautiful".

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling and said, “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me.”

Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.