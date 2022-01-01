Mumbai: Urfi Javed rules headlines whenever she posts pictures or videos on social media. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is setting fire on social media as she flaunts her love bites. Yes, you read it right. On Saturday, Urfi took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a short coat over a black outfit. She accessorised her look with a big pink and silver neckline.Also Read - Urfi Javed Surprises Fans With Her Simple Punjabi Look, Fans Say 'Sheela Se Susheela Bann Gayi'

Urfi Javed gave a hilarious caption to her pictures and wrote, “Happy New Years guys! Like this post to have an amazing year, ignore this post and something bad will happen! Try it b go ahead take that risk!” Also Read - Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Priyanka Chopra, And Other Celebs Who Wore Most Outrageous Outfits in 2021

While Urfi looks absolutely stunning in these pictures, what caught everyone’s attention was her lovebite. Fans were quick to notice a lovebite. “That love bite,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Backless Top, Gets Brutally Trolled Yet Again, Netizens Say ‘Nudity Se Famous Nai Hota Koi’

Check Out Urfi’s Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic),” Urfi wrote in a recent social media post.