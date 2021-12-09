The internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion statements. The actor often creates a buzz on social media as she drops her pictures on Instagram or is spotted by the paparazzis in Mumbai. This time again, she is ruling the internet with her hot bikini looks and fans are finally impressed. In the new set of photos, she can be seen flaunting her sexy figure in a blue bikini teamed up with a sarong tied around her waist.Also Read - Urfi Javed Shares DIY Video of Turning Stockings Into Top, Netizens Troll 'Inko Kapade Daan Kardo’ | Watch

She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, and a dash of lipstick. She left her tresses natural leaving them to fall back. In the photo, she can be seen walking on the beach and it will leave your heart aflutter, already! Also Read - 'Ye Rassi Kyu Bandhi Hai!' Urfi Javed Bares it All in a Corset And Dupatta, Netizens go 'Haww' Again

She captioned the sun-kissed pictures, “Always a beach baby !! #instadaily #instagood. (sic)” Also Read - Urfi Javed Sizzles in Lavender Plunging Neckline With Red Bold Lips, Netizens Troll ‘Itni Gori Kaise Ho?’

Many fans dropped heart emoticons while others called her ‘hot’. One user wrote, “Aag Hi Laga Di’” while the other commented, “Uff Kya Figure Hai.”

Earlier, Urfi shared a DIY video of herself where she made a top out of stockings. In the video, she is seen wearing a tube top with checkered shorts and then showed to er fans how to make a top out of a stocking.

Not very long ago, Urfi was heavily criticized for copying Kendell Jenner and Bella Hadid’s dresses. She even claimed that she looked better than Jenner in the clothes.

