Wait, What! Urfi Javed Makes a Dress Out of Coke Can Caps, Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss OTT fame and internet sensation Urfi Javed manages to grab attention with her bizarre outfits saga. She has become quite famous for her fashion sense and loves experimenting and creating out-of-the-box outfits. She gets trolled for the same, but that doesn’t let her bother much. Recently, Urfi shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen posing in a dress made of coke can caps. “Never throwing can caps again ! 🤌🏻🤌🏻”, Urfi captioned.

Urfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen posing in a dress made of can caps and netizens make fun of it. A user wrote, “Christmas special kahan hai”. Another commented, “This is cool one actually. Love this”. The other fan wrote, “Mujhe laga can se dress bnayi hai😂😂😂”.

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and she has also featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.