Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Samar in the popular show Anupamaa have dated each other in past and it's no secret. However, in a recent interview, Urfi Javed opened up about why she broke up with Paras and if she will work with him ever again. Urfi revealed that she was in talks to get a role in the popular show Anupamaa but it was Paras who requested the makers not to cast her.

"We were supposed to work together in a show, I guess Anupamaa only. He requested the creative director and everyone to not cast me in the show. Whenever there is even a slight chance of me being in the show, he would request the team to not cast me. Because apparently, his girlfriend present or ex would not like it," Urfi told ETimes.

Urfi also added that she broke up with Paras because he was 'such a kid'. Urfi went on to say that she considers dating Paras as a childhood mistake and added that they were too opposite. "Just one month after my relationship with him, I wanted to break up with him. We were too opposite. He was a kid. Maybe he had a very protective childhood or whatever, he didn't understand how things work. He was a kid. He was very possessive. I just couldn't take that relationship anymore," Urfi added.

Urfi Javed also mentioned that it was her who ‘called it off’ but Paras tried to woo her again. She also claimed that Paras got her name and her date of birth tattooed. “You need to be a man to woo a woman,” Urfi said.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat started dating each other in 2017 but broke up soon.