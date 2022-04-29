Urfi Javed Shocking Makes Revelation: Actor Urfi Javed otherwise known for her sensational and bold photoshoots and videos on social media, recently made a shocking revelation from her past. The actor opened up on her pictures getting leaked in an adult site when she was 15. Urfi also spoke about being slut-shamed when she was fifteen years old in an interview with actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. Check out the interview clip on Amrita’s Instagram handle:Also Read - Urfi Javed Dances to Viral 'Pasoori' Song in Hot DIY Pastel Pink Top, Watch Trending Video

In her shocking revelation Urfi told that she once posted a picture wearing an off-shoulder top and someone uploaded the same on an adult site. The actor recalled that she was slut shamed not just by people around but also her own family. Urfi said, “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site.” Also Read - Top 5 Traditional Looks Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Can Slay Any Attire - Checkout Video

The actor feels though she was much younger at that time, but the situation made her stronger. “I didn’t know how to fight this situation. How to face it. You don’t know how strong you are until you get into a situation. Either fight, take it or die. I didn’t have guts to die, so I chose to fight.” Urfi had earlier revealed about facing casting couch in the past during her struggling past as well. Netizens hailed Urfi for her courage to stand up for herself. Check out the comments on the YouTube interview:

Urfi Javed was one of the contestants in Bigg Bosss OTT Season 1 and has also appeared in daily soaps like Bepanaah, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. The actor is popular among shutterbugs and netizens for her bold and sensational outfits.

