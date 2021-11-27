Mumbai: Urfi Javed‘s love for bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time she steps out, her outfit grabs all the attention. The actor has often been trolled on social media for her fashion statements and outfits. Recently, Urfi was spotted in a black multi-cut-out dress. It took less than an hour for Urfi’s pictures to go viral on social media with netizens calling it ‘weird and bizarre’. However, Bigg Boss OTT fame has now opened up about this trolling now and has said that she does not care about this at all. Urfi further added that opinions of ‘stupid people’ do not bother her.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold in Front Open Cut-Out Neckline Hoodie, Fans Say ‘Tailor Ka Kharcha Kam Aata Hoga’ - Watch

“I never gave a f***. I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, media too to an extent, they also slut-shamed me,” Urfi told ETimes. Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hot Bod And Sexy Waist in Floral Red-White Saree, Fans Say ‘Gajab’- Watch

Urfi went on to say that she will get trolled even if she wears something that people like. “It doesn’t really affect me. Even if I get dressed in a way that is pleasing to people, I know I will get trolled. Log Ananya Pandey Jhanvi Kapoor ko nahi chodte toh main kiss khet ki mooli hu (Ananya Pandey and Jhanvi Kapoor get trolled, who I am then!),” Urfi added. Also Read - Urfi Javed Trolled by Diet Sabya For 'Gandi Copy' in Barely-There Black Top, She Gives a Sassy Reply

Apart from this, Urfi Javed also revealed if her outfit was Kendall Jenner’s copy and said, “I look hotter in that dress than Kendall (Jenner) I didn’t copy her. When she wore that dress, I wore it the next day. It is impossible to get a dress stiched in one day.”

Urfi Javed concluded by saying that she cannot help if both, she and Kendall have great choices in fashion.