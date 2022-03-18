Urfi Javed Holi video: Urfi Javed dropped a new video to share her Holi special look on social media. The popular social media star flaunted her own unique fashion sense as she got dressed in a white suit with a red dupatta. Urfi stepped out of her house on Friday to attend a Holi party.Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she looked striking in her white kurta that came with a peephole detailing and her signature cut-outs at the back. Urfi teamed it up with a red dupatta and a red churidar. Check this viral video that she shared on Instagram: Also Read - Urfi Javed Follows Trend, Dances to Viral Song 'Are You Ok' by Interpelas in Floral Bikini, Fans Say 'Aap Cartoon Ho'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears A Bizzare Top Made With Chains, Netizens Troll Her Mercilessly - Watch

In another video that is now going viral, Urfi is seen talking about her Holi memories and how a few kids threw balloons at her once she stepped out to buy milk. She added that she usually never played Holi because her family was extremely protective of her. Urfi also said she has no suggestions to give to anyone because everyone should enjoy their own life without any apprehension.

Meanwhile, Urfi never fails to make heads turn with her unconventional fashion choices. From her Zendaya inspired dresses to all the risky gowns that she flaunts with confidence, she has created a niche for herself on the internet. What do you think about Urfi’s Holi look?