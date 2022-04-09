Urfi Javed In Sexy Bodycon Dress: Television Actor Urfi Javed surely knows how to grab eyeballs as her Insta posts have always been the talk of the town. The controversial diva known for her bizzare fashion statements recently wore a shimmery bodycon outfit at Bigg Boss OTT finalist Nishant Bhatt’s birthday bash. Urfi teamed up her look with matching gloves and dark red lipstick as she posed for paps in her latest Instagram video. In her new bold avatar with retro feels the actor captioned her Insta post as, “Obsessed with this look !!! Retro vibes.” Urfi credited her photographer and designer in her post as she looked revoshing in her strapless side slit bodycon dress. Watch out this video posted by Urfi on her Insta handle:Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Video With Ram Charan And Jr NTR Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Unfollow Karan Johar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



Urfi And Rakhi Love To Remain In Controversies!

The actor's latest video with Rakhi Sawant wearing the same outfit invited funny reactions from netizens. Both Urfi and Rakhi often remain in controversies, be it their fashion sense or public statements. In no time internet reacted hilariously to the video of two bonding together. In an Instagram post shared by photographer Viral Bhayani a user wrote, "Circus." Another comment read, "Perfect combination….both are perfect for each other…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂." Watch the video and hilarious comments:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Is Known For Her Bold And Sexy Outfits!

Urfi is always eager to pose for the shutterbugs in her glam looks. The actor has been upfront about her fashion choices and always treats her Insta fam in bold and sexy attires. Though trolls have not been very kind on her, but Urfi is unaffected to criticism. Seems her fierce and bold choices have worked in her favour as she has garnered 2.8 m follower on Instagram.

