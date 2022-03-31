Urfi Javed vs Farah Khan Ali: The verbal war between Urfi Javed and designer Farah Khan Ali doesn’t seem to stop. After Farah called her style ‘distasteful’ and wrote that she ‘needs to be reprimanded’ in a comment on a video, Urfi took to her Instagram to share a video with a caption that read, “When bitchy aunties on Instagram comment I have ‘distasteful’ dressing sense. Tasteful enough for you now? (sic)” Now, this didn’t go unnoticed by Farah who wrote a big note on her post, explaining the ‘fashion rules’ and mentioning that the piece of advice comes from a woman who would be of Urfi’s mom’s or her aunt’s age.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Photos, Literally Photos! Netizens Say 'Baap Re Baap'- See Hilarious Reactions

Farah wrote, “There is a rule of fashion. When you choose to wear a revealing top then the bottom part of your outfit should be covered and vice versa. You can still dress sexy by choosing the right attire where you look sexy and chic. This outfit looks good on you and I’m not a prude to ask you to cover up, however sometimes you wear clothes that you think is sexy but it is not because it is too revealing so it looks tacky and people mock you and make fun of you (sic).” Also Read - Urfi Javed Eats Vada Pav While Posing For Paps in Sultry Green Bralette Top, Gets Funny Reactions From Fans-Watch

She added that she doesn’t like seeing a talented young girl being made fun of because of the way she dresses up. Farah said, “As someone old enough to be your mother or aunt or whatever you may call me, I don’t like seeing a young talented attractive girl such as yourself being made fun of for the choice of your clothes. because people will always look your way as you are beautiful and no one can take that away from you. If my concern for you is taken badly by you, I shall refrain from commenting on your choices in the future for I am a strong advocate of live and let live. I wish you all the best always. May God protect you (sic).” Also Read - Urfi Javed Plays Holi in a Front Open And Backless White Suit, Watch Her Viral Video

Urfi reacted strongly to Farah’s comment on her video and wrote how her advice was pretty unnecessary and she should teach these rules to people at her home who are comfortable making women dance wearing ‘tiny clothes’ in their films. She said, “@farahkhanali people make fun of your sister, do you tell her to stop dating men coz she is a divorcee ? Who made these rules ? You’re slut shaming me ma’am ! Did you try to tell these rules to your relatives when they make girls dance to such sexist lyrics wearing tiniiiitiny clothes ? Why the hypocrisy? (sic)”

The social media star added that Farah should have reserved these rules for people who value her advice or at least those who know her but she never had any interaction with her and if she really wished well for her, then she should have reached out to her via a personal message. “Also please be concerned about people around you , not me . I’ve never met you , I’m not related to you . If you were so ‘concerned’, you would have personally msged me, not commented on a public account . If you feel my talent is being wasted , I’ll be waiting for a call from your producer friends and relatives for a movie!! (sic)” Urfi wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

All this started with Urfi’s viral video in which she could be seen lashing out at a security guard for not letting the paps enter an event venue. Farah commented on that viral video and Urfi didn’t shy away from responding back to her. Who do you think is overreacting here?