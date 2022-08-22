Mumbai: Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to express disappointment in Indian law. The popular social media influencer had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police against a man who was allegedly harassing her for years and was threatening to ‘cyber rape’ her. However, in her new post, the actress mentioned that the accused is out on bail and she feels unsafe in a place where her molester and blackmailer are roaming free.Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses In Barely-There Outfit Made of Stones, Actress Takes a Dig at Trolls - Watch Hot Video

On Sunday evening, Urfi posted in her Instagram stories: “Apparently, this man is out on bail, the man who threatened to kill me, cyber rape me is out and I feel f****ng unsafe. I’ve lost all faith in the system. No place safe for women. In India, you can molest/ blackmail as many women as you want and nothing will happen to you. If me being a public figure, I have to go through this, I can’t even imagine what normal girls go through (sic).” Also Read - Urfi Javed Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lavender Backless Mini Dress, Netizens Say 'Hatke Hai' - Watch

URFI JAVED SAYS WOMEN’S SAFETY IS JOKE IN INDIA

She also added a video and addressed other women. An upset Urfi told all that nobody is taking women’s safety seriously in the country. She said any blackmailer can simply pay for the bail and roam out freely. “Women’s safety is a joke in India. No one gives s*** about you ladies out there. They can molest you and blackmail you. Even if you report, they will be out just like that. They just have to pay for the bail (sic),” she said. Also Read - Urfi Javed Apologises Chahatt Khanna For Commenting on Her Divorces: I Was Wrong - Watch

A man named Obode Afridi was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday after Urfi accused him of threatening her on WhatsApp and harassing her for years. It was last week that she shared a post and wrote, “Urfi captioned her post as, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post two years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it ).”

