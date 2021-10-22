Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame and television actor Urfi Javed has revealed what all she faced during her initial struggling days. In a recent interview, Urfi revealed how she was conned by a producer of a web series and was forced to do an explicit scene. She also added that the producer even lift her saree up so that her underwear could be seen. “There was a scene where the actor playing my brother-in-law in the show was supposed to look at me, but the producer turned the looking in touching. She made that guy touch my legs and she started asking him to lift up my saree so that my underwear gets to be seen, etc. Then I realised that she played with me. But then I had to keep going,” Urfi told The Times of India.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Nishant Bhat Calls Shamita Shetty 'Biased', She Reacts

Urfi also revealed that she was ‘crying and begging’ but the producer threatened to put her in jail if she did not perform the same explicit scene. “They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. I was crying on the bed and begging them not to make me do it as I won’t be able to do it. I told them that I cannot do this, and I am sorry. But she was constantly threatening me saying that you’ve signed a contract and I will get you to put behind bars etc,” Urfi added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Pratik Sehajpal on Standing Next To Salman Khan and Reaction Upon Divya Agarwal's Tweet For Him Before Entering | Exclusive

The Bigg Boss OTT fame also talked about how the producer ‘snatched’ away her clothes and said, “The producer was taking off my clothes and I was begging her not to do that. She literally came and snatched my cloth and I was just in my bra, and the other girl had to also remove her bra.”

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT but was also the first contestant to get eliminated from the controversial reality show.