Urfi Javed's stunning transformation: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre and quirky fashion moments. But, her latest pictures just defy all her previous viral looks as she appears in a simple saree in the new pictures on the internet. On Tuesday noon, Urfi dropped a set of fresh pictures on Instagram in which she could be seen posing in a saree.

Wearing a pastel yellow coloured saree, Urfi looked pretty. The actor teamed up her printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that came with a plunging neckline and a sleek lace detailing. Urfi, who usually goes for bold and striking looks, kept her appearance simple and fuss-free this time. She styled her saree with a simple choker, a bun and a twisted pallu.

Check out Urfi Javed’s latest pictures in a saree:



Urfi wore her floral saree in the most casual way with pleats done haphazardly and pallu draped to flaunt that toned waistline and the plunging neckline of the blouse. While her fans celebrated Urfi’s transformation from a weird-looking cut-out dress to a saree, a section of the Instagram users felt the draping of that saree was quite odd.

As is, Urfi seems confident in rocking these looks and all her fashionable outings speak of confidence in abundance. The actor has also been in news for opening up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a post that she made on Sunday, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic).”

