Mumbai: Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre fashion sense. The Bigg Boss OTT fame's love for weird outfits is known to all. She never fails to leave fans stunned with her bold looks. However, seems Urfi Javed has changed her mind with the new year. The actor was recently spotted in a simple Punjabi suit which defy all her previous viral looks.

In the latest viral video, Urfi can be seen posing in a floral suit with a red dupatta. She kept her make-up minimal and opted for no accessories. The simplicity with which Urfi dons her outfit has left netizens stunned. One of the fans wrote, "ye to pehchan me nahi aa rahi (We cannot recognize her)." Another social media user commented, "Aree finally bhen n kuch toh pura kapda pehnaa (Finally, sister wore something which is not revealing)." Some of the people also wondered if this is a part of Urfi Javed's new year resolution.

Check out Urfi Javed’s latest viral outfit here:

Just a few days back, Urfi was spotted in a simple saree. The actor wore her printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that came with a plunging neckline.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic),” Urfi wrote in a recent social media post.

Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.