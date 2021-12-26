Mumbai: Getting trolled on social media for her bizarre outfits is no less than a daily routine for Urfi Javed. Bigg Boss OTT fame’s love for weird outfits is known to all. Each time Urfi is spotted by paparazzi, her bold outfits take away all the attention. Needless to say, the year was no less than a roller coaster ride for the actor. However, as 2021 is coming to an end, Urfi Javed took to social media for some ‘pep talk’ and talked about how sometimes she felt like the ‘only way to get out of this mess is to end my life’.Also Read - 'Chuhon Ne Kutar Diya!' Urfi Javed Trolled Again For Bold Appearance in a Bizarre Blue Dress - See Pics

Urfi mentioned that she does not have a successful career or a lot of money, but the only thing she roots for is hope. The actor also revealed that certain incidents in her life almost killed her, but she kept walking, hoping for a better and brighter future. Urfi concluded by saying that she may not be where she wanted to be, however, she is on the right path.

Here’s What Urfi Javed Wrote:

"You know how many times I've failed? I can't even count now! A few times in my life I've felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fu***d up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn't deserve to live. I still don't have a lot of money, a successful career and I'm still single but I have hope. The only reason I'm alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I'm still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I'm on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You're stronger than the situations around you."

Apart from this Urfi also shared a series of hot pictures in a white and pink bra paired with denim.

Urfi Javed is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.