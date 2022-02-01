Urfi Javed viral video: Actor Urfi Javed was taken aback when a stranger just couldn’t leave her alone without taking a selfie. A video of a man insisting on taking a selfie with Urfi while she feels awkward is now going viral on social media. Wearing a pink and purple cut-out dress, Urfi was taking a stroll as she got clicked by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai. It was then that a middle-aged man, claiming to be Urfi’s fan, came to her and started insisting on taking a selfie.Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Moves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava', Fans Say 'Real Song Me Apko Hona Tha'

The man was chewing tobacco and right before taking a picture, he spit it all out on the road itself. While Urfi felt disgusted and the paparazzi kept asking him to stop pursuing her, he still went ahead and clicked a selfie with her. An awkward Urfi just kept laughing thereafter. Watch the video here: Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi has emerged as this independent fashionista who doesn’t follow any rules while dressing herself up. She goes from wearing extremely risky outfits to the most weird-looking designs and detailing. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has been raising the temperature with her photoshoots and videos on Instagram as well. Urfi takes pride in wearing what she wants and creating her own niche of style. She also sometimes trolls herself for choosing to go totally outrageous with her choice of outfits.

What do you think of Urfi’s fashion sense here?