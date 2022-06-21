Mumbai: Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who is one of the judges of DID Super Moms Season 3, talked about the trend of highlighting ‘sob stories’ on reality shows. She said it is important to show the background of every participant. Reacting to the negative criticism that the reality shows receive, Urmila told E-Times, that the stories are important for the audience to know how talented the contestant is. She also spoke about their talent. “I don’t know about other reality shows but with this show what we are trying to do is we are going to show stories of the contestants because without that we won’t be able to show their journeys. And why not? People should know their journey and the hard work they have put in. Having said that I also want to say that the contestants you are going to see on the show, are here because of their talent and not because of their stories. So if you get to see contestants with a very emotional background in the show, their stories are not the reason why they have succeeded or gone ahead in the show. We have made sure that only those people who are talented enough, they go ahead”, Urmila said.Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Facing Rejections For Being TV Actor: ‘Discrimination Still Exists’

Urmila Matondkar also revealed, “TV is quite challenging as far as time is concerned but it is an important medium to connect to the audience. That factor plays a very key role in my journey as wherever I am today it is because of the audience. When I entered the industry I had no Godfather or any filmy background but is only because of my hard work and audience love and support that I could reach wherever I am today. Therefore it is a great way to connect with them. I came from a simple lower middle-class background, I came into movies and by the grace of God and the audience’s love and support, I had a great, brilliant journey. As far as timings are concerned we are having so much fun on the sets while shooting, we are only laughing, cracking jokes, dancing, and eating. Pata he nahi chalta waqt kaise Nikal jaata hai”. Also Read - Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta All Set to Enter Rupali Ganguly’s Show as Pakhi’s Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)



Last year, Sonu Nigam had bashed reality shows for promoting sob stories. He said these stories are clearly working or else they would not feature so often. “If they weren’t working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place. I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are ‘dhurandhars’”, the singer told a leading daily. Also Read - Urfi Javed is a Smokeshow in a Hot Pink Cut-Out Dress, Internet Calls Her ‘Sexy’| Watch Video