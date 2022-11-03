Urvashi Dholakia bikini pics: Actor Urvashi Dholakia took to social media on a Thursday morning to talk about body positivity. She shared a few pictures in a bikini and mentioned that being a woman is all about owning your insecurities and living without seeking validation. The actor can be seen posing in a blue-coloured two-piece bikini set in her viral post on Instagram.Also Read - Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She Still Struggles to Get Work: 'Koi Mujhe Negative Role Ke Ilawa Kaam Nahi Deta’

Urvashi poses stylishly in her blue bikini and keeps her hair short and side-parted. She also adds a pair of white oversized sunglasses to add more edginess to her look. However, she completely owns her visible stretch marks while spreading the message of body positivity. A part of her caption on the post reads, “My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation! Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ

A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I've had the pleasure of owning ! (sic)"

CHECK URVASHI DHOLAKIA’S BIKINI PICTURES IN A POST ABOUT BODY POSITIVITY:



The actor, most popular for playing the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, titles her post ‘EMBRACING WOMANHOOD ❤️.’ Urvashi looks lovely in her pictures on Instagram as she aims to inspire many women following her on social media. She embraces her unabashedness and unapologetic self. Urvashi stays true to how she is known among her fans – free, fearless, and spirited. More power to her!