Urvashi Dholakia, who is best known for playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has been given the title of ‘TV vamp’ for playing negative roles in several shows. Even in her latest show, Naagin 6, her character is negative. While speaking to News18, Urvashi revealed that she been typecast into negative roles and gets such kinds of roles only. Urvashi wrote, “Mere shakal pe hi likha hua hai aab toh, koi mujhe koi aur role deta hai nahi (It is written on my face that I am a villain, nobody gives other roles to me),” she said.Also Read - Naagin 6, June 19, Written Episode: Pratha is Sheshnaagin Again, Yeti Defeats Mehek

When Urvashi Dholakia was asked if she thinks she has been typecast into negative roles, the 42-year-old actor agreed and accepted it as her USP (Unique Selling Point). “Absolutely I have. I don’t have a problem with that. I had a problem but I am also okay with the fact that it is my USP. It does not matter. Someday, somebody will look at me in a different light,” Urvashi shared. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Fans Want Them to Get Married, Netizens Trend Jugjugg Jeeyo TejRan

Urvashi explained how the audience wanted her to see in different avatars as she has been a part of Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, etc. “Anything that is interesting. Anything that appeals to the masses. I like how everybody blames the audience, everybody blames the masses. ‘Masses don’t like this, masses don’t want to see this’. No. The masses are watching exactly what you are delivering. Not that they have a choice. They only have a choice of liking or not liking something. But over the years, I think I have garnered enough appreciation and a lot of support from everyone with regard to where they want to see me in different kinds of shows. They have accepted me in Comedy Circus, they remember me from Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zamana Badal Gaya, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye. Name them and they remember me,” she told the portal. Also Read - Naagin 6, June 18, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Vs Yeti, Urvashi Plans to Destroy India