Mumbai: Actor Urvashi Dholakia set a beautiful example for all the single moms out there who fear nobody and enjoy their freedom to the fullest. The actor has been happy in her own created little world where independence and happiness are the only things keeping her busy. However, every now and then, every independent woman has to be ‘answerable’ for why she decided to stay free for such a long time and remained single. Urvashi, too, takes these questions heads on and maintains that she’s happy wherever in life she is and she doesn’t want it any other way. Also Read - Rashami Desai Breaks Silence on Transforming Her 'Bahu' Image With Bold Photoshoots

The actor was asked the same once again and she gave just the right answer. The actor, who rose to fame after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is the mother of two grown-up young men. She became a mother when she was 17 and she has been bringing up them alone ever since. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Hit me With a Stick: Abhinav Kohli Says he is Victim of Domestic Violence Too

Urvashi says she hasn’t thought of getting married again because she’s just happy and satisfied with her current life. She told Times of India in an interview: “Honestly, I have never had the time or inclination to think much about it. I was always busy working and ensuring that both my sons had a good education and comfortable life. But I strongly feel that you need to be yourself and comfortable in a relationship. If you have to change yourself as an individual to be in a relationship, then it’s not worth it.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Recalls The Dreadful Time When Daughter Palak Tiwari Saw Her 'Getting Beaten up'

Urvashi’s sons Kshitij and Sagar are trying to make a career in the industry and one of them is training to be an assistant director. The actor herself has got a fabulous career in the television industry and her fans absolutely love her.