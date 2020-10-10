Actor Urvashii Dholakia revealed in an Instagram post that she was recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram and wrote a long note explaining how she fought COVID-19 and decided to reveal her diagnosis only after recovery. Also Read - Naagin 5 Star Sharad Malhotra Gets COVID-19, Surbhi Chandna Awaits Test Results

Urvashii mentioned that it was a tough period but she took it as yet another challenge in life and decided to come out victorious. “It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again,” she wrote in her post. Check out her entire post here:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Urvashii Dholakia (@urvashiidholakia) on Oct 9, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Urvashii is known for going through many difficult phases in life with utmost strength and grace. The actor received many good wishes and virtual hugs from her well-wishers. While filmmaker Ekta Kapoor posted heart emojis, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain commented ‘U r a fighter inside out.’

Several other people from the television industry have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Naagin 5 star Sharad Malhotra recently opened up about his diagnosis while actor Arjun Bijlani revealed that both his wife and six-year-old son were tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Announcing his diagnosis, Sharad released an official statement in the media that read, “They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms and thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

We wish the best to Urvashii!