Anupamaa Maha-Episode Promo: In the maha episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will finally see a different version of Vanraj Shah, who is more popularly known as the ‘sexist shah’ among the fans of the show. In the promo of the maha episode, we see Vanraj telling Anupama that she should realise her feelings for Anuj Kapadia and move on in her life with Anuj. While this ‘hridya-parivartan‘ is quite surprising for the fans, it is good to see that there’s someone who’s actually asking Anupama to remove the curtain from her feelings and realise that she feels the same for Anuj what he feels for her.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Dances at Her Mehendi in a Green Kanjivaram Saree? Truth Behind The Viral Photo

The promo shows Anupama totally shattered after Anuj Kapadia gets hit on the head by the goons. While he is in an unconscious state, she tries to wake him up and ask him to get up. Vanraj, who is sitting by her side, looks at her and see her helplessness. That’s when he asks Anupama to think of herself and move on with Anuj in her life. Watch the promo here: Also Read - Karnataka Likely to Impose Fresh Restrictions, Issue Guidelines as COVID Clusters Rise. Major Decision in Cabinet Tomorrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Also Read - Gen Rawat's Chopper Crash: 13 Out of 14 On Board Confirmed Dead, Identities to be Confirmed After DNA Tests, Reports ANI

The fans are also scratching their heads over Vanraj’s sudden change of heart as shown in the promo. The #MaAn shippers though don’t care about anything else but the fact that Anupama looks genuinely worried and absolutely heartbroken to see Anuj lying on a hospital bed. Check out these tweets to know how the Anupamaa fans are reacting to this promo of the maha episode:

Ye achanak se Vanraj itna badal kaise gaya?? Anuj ke confession ko digest nahi kar pa raha tha, hotel bhaag gaya tha, to vapas aate hi ye ‘move on Anupama’ ka jaap kyu ga raha hai, bada aadmi banana chahta hai woh to thik hai,lekin ye ‘move on A’ digest nahi ho raha hai #anupamaa — nischala patil (@Nischalatailor) December 8, 2021

Till the date his unheard heartbeats kept colliding with her unsaid feelings! From now on nothing is hidden, everything is visible for each other!💫✨🌟#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna #Anupama pic.twitter.com/hGqVlILaBU — what’s happening in MaAn’s life! (@WhatsHa07390341) December 8, 2021

#AnujKapadia was reminiscing how a college fight landed him in hospital & he lost 10 days which changed his life forever as fate took away #Anupamaa from him! Today, a fight with goons again lands him in hospital but as fate may have it 🤞🏻this may unite him with his Anu! 🤞🏻🤧 https://t.co/QC4WeemjIJ — Rashmi (@rashishrii) December 8, 2021

The shrill in her voice screaming “Doctor” 💔😭

The Shivers in her voice when she says “Uth Jaiye na Anuj” 💔😭 #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/Go37Eciez4 — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) December 8, 2021

She better understand dis time. Dost/family, gali ke gundo se lekar, khudko hero samajne vaale heartbroken villian tak, sab ne push de diya hai. Abhi bhi nahi samjhegi toh audience aake push maaregi ab 🤣😂 #Anupamaa samaj Jaa ben samaj jaa. Dhyan Rakhjo Kanhaji Pleej🙏🏻 https://t.co/xJPO108zKc — MaAn (@Namu28) December 8, 2021

Just realised this now

Anuj was not able to confess his feelings to Anu 26 yrs ago due to a fight that made him land up in the hospital And Now, He has again ended up in the hospital,again due to a fight for Anu,but this time,she is right beside him Omg 😭❤#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Sq3uml8qyO — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) December 8, 2021

Vanraj is just being a,”Meethi Churi”

He is so ready to do one epic kaand.

But once #Anupamaa confesses her love. Anuj will go to any extent to protect their relationship, as he says, Jo ukhadna hai ukadh lo.

It’s going to be one epic emotional rollercoaster. — Tehmina Vohra (@tehminavohra) December 8, 2021

mrng me dekha tha promo per abhi tk

“Uth jaiye na Anuj” se nikal hi nhi pa rhi mai 🤧#Anupamaa https://t.co/zk3gs08CL9 — dil ka sukoon mil gya🙈 (@dil__ka__sukoon) December 8, 2021

All of a sudden,vanraj has taken 360° turn .

Not able 2 digest at all ,its so https://t.co/Ywt8X1tbrs cum all of a sudden he will change,frkm yesterdays epi he is behaving differently

ANUPAMAA apni life pe focus karoo…nd all that blah blah

Kuch samaj nahi aaraha V ka #Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) December 8, 2021

Anuj and Anupama have been behaving like ‘ek dil ek jaan‘ lately but it’s important for the writers to show a good romantic scene for the viewers to see how the romance in the 40s can be as beautiful as in the 20s. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!