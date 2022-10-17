Vaishali Takkar brother statement: TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence on Saturday after which the police registered a suicide case and launched a probe into the matter. On Monday, they booked Vaishali’s ex, Rahul Navrani and his wife Disha under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Now, the actress’ brother Neeraj spoke to the media and claimed that Rahul had been harassing his sister a lot.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar's Full Suicide Note Revealed: 'Aap Rahul Aur Uski Family Ko Mat Chhodna...'

As per a report in India Today, Neeraj spoke to the media and said Rahul used to threaten the actress and had even said he would never let her marry in life. In her suicide note recovered by the police, Vaishali had requested her family to punish Rahul and his family after her death. "Aap Rahul aur uski family ko saza dilwana, mujhe 2.5 years torture kia mentally (sic)," she wrote in her suicide note.

VAISHALI TAKKAR’S BROTHER REVEALS HOW EX RAHUL WOULD TORTURE HER

Her brother now revealed that Rahul and her father run a plywood business in Indore and she met him during the pandemic. Neeraj said she and Rahul would go to the same gym but when things didn't turn out well, he started harassing her. "Woh usse aksar dhamkata tha ki tera ghar nahi basne dunga…shaadi nahi hone dunga. Diary mein Vaishali ne sab relationship ke baare mein likh rakha tha. Jis ladke se sagai hui thi, usko Rahul message karta tha aur Vaishali ko dhamkata tha. (He used to threaten her often by saying he would never let her settle down and get married. She has mentioned all her relationships in the diary. Rahul would message her fiance to harass Vaishali and he would threaten him as well)," he revealed.

Earlier today, a copy of the suicide note was shared by the police in which Vaishali’s handwriting is visible. The actress was living in Indore with her father and brother for the last few years. Vaishali had worked in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2 among others. She also played the role of Sanjana in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. May her soul rest in peace!