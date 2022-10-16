Vaishali Takkar viral video: TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her residence in Indore on Sunday. The police have begun the probe into the case and the preliminary investigation suggests she hanged herself with the ceiling fan. In a suicide note that was allegedly discovered from her residence, there’s a mention of her ex-fiance and her neighbour who was allegedly harassing her. While the news of Vaishali’s death has deeply shocked the TV industry, the actress’ fans are talking about an Instagram video she posted recently.Also Read - Vaishali Takkar’s Suicide Note Mentions Her Ex-Fiance, Here’s All About Him

The 26-year-old actress had worked in popular TV shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. A week before taking her life, Vaishali had posted a video on Instagram in which she simply showed her ceiling fan. The video, which was supposed to be a funny Instagram reel, had Vaishali moving the blades of the fan attached to the ceiling of her room. In the caption of the post, she had written, "Jiska banda/ bandi na ho vo pankha ghumaye 🤓 #reels #shakalakaboomboom #funnyvideos #sunday (sic)."

CHECK VAISHALI TAKKAR’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM REELS FEATURING A CEILING FAN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15)

Now, the shocked fans are constantly trying to make sense of that video. One Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post, “Her hints fan and Sunday 💔 (sic),” another wrote, “She was giving hints 😢 (sic).” “Might be she was indicating some signs to her close ones wid this reel (sic),” wrote a fan.

Vaishali was living with her father and brother at their Indore house. On Sunday morning, when she didn’t come out of her room, her father went inside to check and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. The cops sent her dead body for post-mortem at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. Her mobile phone and other gadgets have been collected by the police and statements of family members are being recorded. Watch this space for the latest updates in the case!

