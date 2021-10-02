Germany: Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday at the age of 66. He was suffering from several health-related ailments and was admitted to a hospital in Germany. His health deteriorated while he was being taken to the US for treatment. The actor was wheelchair-bound and had to be taken to the US. Pakistani ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammed Faisal, announced the news of his death.Also Read - Neha Kakkar Finally Reveals Why Sister Sonu Kakkar Replaced Her on Indian Idol 12

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also paid tribute to him and wrote, "Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef."

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Umer Shariff gained worldwide fame with his TV program Bakra Qishton Pe. He was born in 1955 in Karachi and started his career at the age of 14 with stand up comedy. He gained fame in Pakistan in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s and even worked as a director, producer, actor, and television personality. He also received the National Award for Best Director and the Best Actor in 1992 for the superhit film Mr 420. He was also the host of a popular Geo TV show titled ‘The Shareef Show’.