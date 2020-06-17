Vikas Gupta has leveled some serious allegations against Shilpa Shinde Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. The Bigg Boss fame Vikas said that he will not stay quiet anymore and ‘will call out each and everyone who made his life hell’. Triggered by a video of a teenage boy calling him a bad person, he shared a video on social media stating that he did not clarify that he has been wrongly accused of and people continue to have the wrong impression of him. Also Read - Monalisa Breaks Silence on Reports of Dating Old Man Before Marrying Vikrant, Says 'Really Want to Meet This Person Madan'

In the video, he also states that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan accused him of molestation, non-payment of dues, and threats of ruining his career. He also says that there were reports of Shilpa Shinde calling Vikas 'industry mafia' and accused him of making an MMS with her look-alike.

Watch the video here:



Vikas captioned the video, “This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell every day. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making an allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years? Form to the police. Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mention the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend I will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else (sic).”