TV Producer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, who initially entered Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant, has now seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger. He is making headlines for his stint in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. We all know that in Monday's episode, Vikas Gupta allegedly exposed his ex-boyfriend who was also a part of Bigg Boss. He didn't reveal his name but the fans and other viewers came to know that he is talking about actor Priyank Sharma. Now, in the latest development, Vikas Gupta also shared his relationship with his family.

Gupta was hurt from within and had to share his feelings on national television. He called each and every contestant near to him and said that he wants to share his personal life. Half of them were aware of what he will talk about therefore, the housemates tried to calm him down and stopped him to remind him of the reason why he was in the show. But, he continued to talk about the emotional stress he went through for a year and a half and the reason behind the same.

Vikas Gupta admitted that he is bisexual earlier this year and said his family disassociated with him after he came out in public to talk about his sexuality.

In November, Vikas had claimed that his family (mother and brother) have disowned him after he publicly accepted his sexual orientation. He was not even invited at his brother Siddharth’s birthday party on November 3. He told an online portal that: “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don’t wish to spoil their celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Jasmin advised Arshi Khan that she should remain away from Vikas and so does Aly.

The conversation started right after the fight between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta when Arshi reportedly spoke ill of Vikas’s parents.