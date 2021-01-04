The Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a reality check for the contestants as host Salman Khan grilled Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin for bullying Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta. While most of them maintained that they were ‘ashamed’ of themselves and agreed that they shouldn’t have cornered both Rakhi and Vikas in the house, Aly kept talking about what ruined his equation with Vikas in the first place. Without taking any names, Aly brought up issues from the past. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Makes Another Big Revelation About His Family, Brother Shares Cryptic Post

When Salman asked Aly to sort out his differences with Vikas, he accused him of sabotaging his career. Aly, who’s now in a relationship with Jasmin, alleged that Vikas influenced his ouster from a show that aired on a channel that he used to head at that time. Vikas kept denying all the allegations. Aly went on to allege that Vikas has exploited many men at work that made the latter very emotional. Vikas broke down in front of Salman and mentioned that he doesn’t deserve to hear such baseless allegations against him on national television. He further asked Aly to take names. The entire issue got out of hand and Salman seemed both annoyed and concerned for Vikas. He then asked both of them to only discuss matters pertaining to the house. Also Read - Vikas Gupta's Mother Breaks Silence on Allegations Against Family Cutting-Off Ties With Him Due To His Sexuality

However, Vikas went inconsolable. He requested some time to himself and went out to get some fresh air. The former creative head of an entertainment channel kept crying and maintained that he hasn’t exploited any male actor for work. He reiterated that he’s back on Bigg Boss only because he needs money and he doesn’t have any other work. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Also Confessed His Family Disassociated Him After Talking About Bisexuality in Public

What do you think of Aly’s allegations against Vikas?