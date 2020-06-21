Television producer and host Vikas Gupta has come out in the open about his sexuality and has alleged that Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.” (sic) Also Read - Vikas Gupta Accuses Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma For 'Making His Life Living Hell' | Watch

Earlier, he also took to Instagram to share a video where he candidly spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and his bonding with the late actor. He even spoke in length about his sexuality and social media bullying.

A few days back, he has raised some serious allegations on Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma for bullying him and pushing him under depression. He said that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor accused him of molestation, non-payment of dues, and threats of ruining his career. He also says that there were reports of Shilpa Shinde calling Vikas ‘industry mafia’ and accused him of making an MMS with her look-alike.



He captioned the video, “This is what made something snap on me. To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell every day. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy, too randomly making an allegation of molestation to destroying careers. I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what. What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years? Form to the police. Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mention the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend I will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else (sic).”

At the end, he thanked his mother, Karan Kundra, and Ekta Kapoor for supporting him throughout his journey.