Kamya Panjabi slams Vikas Gupta for Pratyusha Banerjee: Actor Kamya Panjabi has been at the forefront speaking in support of her late friend Pratyusha Banerjee. After Vikas Gupta recently claimed that he had dated Pratyusha in the past, Kamya once again spoke out and said people shouldn't be talking about her friend when she isn't here to defend herself.

While speaking to ETimes, Kamya said that Vikas shouldn't have mentioned Pratyusha in his interview as nobody has any right to dig out her past and comment on it when she is not here to present her side of the story. The former Bigg Boss contestant said that she doesn't appreciate people making claims to gain publicity. "Pratyusha isn't there to tell the world whether it's true or incorrect. She isn't there to verify these claims. Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don't appreciate it at all. I didn't read or watch the interview. I don't want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai," she said.

She also slammed Vikas for not being mature enough to understand how a person's past has to be protected, especially when she has passed away. Kamya highlighted how it would have been Pratyusha's decision to speak about the chapters of her life in the media and if she isn't here to do so, no one else should be doing that too. " It was her personal life. Kisi ko haq nahi hai ki uske baare mein ab baat kare. Vikas koi doodh peeta bachcha nahi hai. Uske reasons honge, par jo apne beech mein nahi hai usko kyu drag karna. He didn't disclose the name of the girl, who he has claimed to have dated other than Pratyusha. Is it because she is alive to defend herself? Yeh saari cheezein nahi honi chahiye. We fought for her. Par aap toh ek ke baad ek panna khol rahe ho. It is a sensitive matter, so let's be careful about what we speak," she said.

Vikas had earlier said in an interview that he had dated Pratyusha for a brief time and it was after they broke up that she got to know about his bisexuality.