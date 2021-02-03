Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta is all set to give it back to all those who he claims have wronged him. The names include popular celebrities such as Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khokhlaa. Taking to Instagram, he shared a long post in which he clarified that all the three have taken advantage of his sexuality and lied about him in the media but he won’t take it anymore. He further said that he will ‘prove all their accusations are false’. He also added that he is going to take legal recourse for all they have done for their personal gains. Also Read - Photos of Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Vikas Gupta Sitting on Road Goes Viral, Fans Troll Him

He also revealed that how life has become tougher after coming out of Bigg Boss 14 house. He shared that he did not anticipate everything to go well but he also didn’t think they would become tougher and hostile. Also Read - Vikas Gupta in Trouble: Roadies 9's Vikas Khoker Reveals 'He Asked For Nudes, Sexual Favours'

He wrote, “Coming Out is and should be the person’s personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out. I wasn’t expecting my world to become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both Personally and Professionally it’s become imperative for me to take measures for this to Stop – #VikasGupta.”

After his exit from Bigg Boss 14, he accused Aly Goni of making fun of his sexuality. Last week, he was given the choice to use the joker card and save himself but he decided to leave the house.