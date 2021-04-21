Mumbai: Actor Hina Khan’s father passed away on Tuesday, April 20 after suffering from cardiac arrest. The actor had gone to Kashmir for shooting and came back as soon as she learned it. When Hina reached the Mumbai airport, paparazzi took no time to hound her and started following her for pictures. Hina can be seen asking politely to shutterbugs to leave her alone and let her go. However, they followed her to the car. This act by paps disappointed many and one of them was TV producer and Hina’s friend Vikas Gupta. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle.” Also Read - Hina Khan's Father Passes Away After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest

Check Vikas Gupta’s tweet:



Several celebrities from the industry mourned the death of Hina Khan’s father. Actor Eijaz Khan wrote, “Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan.”

Nikki Tamboli extended her condolences and wrote, “I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your familyFolded hands @eyehinakhan.”

Hina Khan’s co-star Kanchi Singh from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai said, “Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.”

Hiten Tejwani wrote: “Condolences @eyehinakhan with folded hands emoji”.

India.com pays condolences to Hina Khan and her family. May his soul rest in peace.