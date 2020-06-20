Reality TV star Vikas Gupta recently took to social media to allege that actor Parth Samthaan and Shilpa Shinde have caused him a lot of mental stress. In another video, he asked Parth to come online and release a video stating that he never molested him. Now, in his latest interview with Spotboye, Vikas has alleged that Parth hasn’t issued any clarification yet and he wants to harass him for no reason. Also Read - 'Ankita Lokhande Was Shock Absorber', Vikas Gupta's Post About Sushant Singh Rajput Shows Depth of His Bonding With Ankita

Vikas said that it has been three days since he released the video asking Parth to take his allegations back but the latter has not done anything in the matter. He added that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star does not want to clear him of the fake allegations. Vikas said, “Two people have spoken to him and he refused to speak on it. Parth refused to even tell them on a personal chat that it’s not true. Now, because of this, I will have to prove it and that means what I didn’t do 5 years ago and went through so much shit, goes a waste.” Also Read - Vikas Gupta Accuses Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma For 'Making His Life Living Hell' | Watch

The Ace of Space host also said that Parth’s decision of not coming online also shows that he wants the rest of the world to believe that Vikas made sexual advances on him. Also Read - Do You Know Disha Patani Once Dated Parth Samthaan But Allegedly Left Him Because he Cheated?

The issue happened years back when Parth alleged that Vikas molested him at a party and did not pay his dues. The actor also sent a legal notice to Vikas. This resulted in a rivalry that continues to exist.

Your thoughts on the entire issue?