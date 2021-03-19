Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh recently revealed that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have ‘soft corner for each other’ but ‘they are unsure if they are in love’. During his latest interview with ETimes, he said, “Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don’t know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask for something to be done, the other person will definitely comply. If Siddharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that.” Also Read - Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi's New Song Saiyyonee is Out: Tale of Love And Lose Will Touch Your Heart Strings

He also said that 'there are some people who don't want them to be together'. He was quoted as saying, "There are also some people who don't want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It's their life, after all."



He further clarified, “Firstly let me clarify that I haven’t met Shehnaaz Gill after Bigg Boss 14 culminated. It’s all wrong when it is reported that she has come to my place.”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are known for their bonding since Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans love their jodi on-screen and they even featured in two music videos – Bhula Dunga and Shona.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada and is shooting for her debut film.