Bigg Boss 15 latest news: This year’s Bigg Boss seems to have already crossed the entertainment level from the last year’s season. With so much happening inside the house, it’s hard to predict who’s the strongest and yet the fans have divided social media into Vishal Kotian vs Karan Kundrra following what happened in the last episode of the show. During a task in which the Junglewasis were given an opportunity to enter the main house and join Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt, Vishal Kotian made a strategy to form an alliance with Shamita. Now, while this was purely done from the game’s perspective, Karan took an offence and called it a sheer betrayal of his trust.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz Extends His Support To Umar Riaz After Simba Nagpal's Nasty Comments

Interestingly, when we ran a poll on Twitter and asked if Vishal really backstabbed Karan in the game or was he just playing the game as all the contestants are expected to, the viewers sided with the first option. Most of the Bigg Boss 15 followers think that what Vishal did by forming an alliance with Shamita to win the game and go inside the main house, was done with a selfish motive and by burning his personal equation with Karan. You can still cast your vote on the poll and check the results. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Dangal In Jungle: Karan Kundrra Becomes Aggressive Now, Pushes Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian | Watch

After strategising with Shamita and assuring her that if he comes inside the house he will not help the Junglewasis with the map, Vishal won many hearts but also ended up upsetting Karan’s fans. This created a huge ruckus among the Junglewaasis, but for Shamita and Vishal – it emerged as a prominent act to solidify their friendship. It will be interesting to see in Friday’s episode who really goes inside the house and how does the game turn for Karan and Jay Bhanushali from here.

