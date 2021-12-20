Mumbai: The ‘kiss controversy’ between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale in the Bigg Boss 15 house left everyone shocked. The issue was raised during the Weekend Ka Vaar as well when Salman not only explained to Abhijit that what he did was wrong but also questioned Devoleena for not raising the issue when Abhijit asked her to kiss him for the first time. Salman also lashed out at Tejasswi (who was supporting Devoleena) and added that Shamita was right in questioning the Gopi bahu. While Salman’s decision left fans divided, now former Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Kotian has also broken silence regarding the same.Also Read - Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 At RRR's Pre- Release Event, All Details Inside | Watch Video

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Vishal Kotian backed Devoleena and Tejasswi. He said that wrong does not become right just because it is being raised late. Vishal also cited the #MeToo movement and added, "Each time a woman takes a stand for herself, she takes a stand for all women. It does not matter when she takes a stand. Just because it's late, wrong does not become right. Isn't the Me Too women all about it? Agar Me Too mein yeh aa jaata 'Oh tumhare saal ek saal pehle hua aab tum nahi bol sakte' then the whole Me Too movement would have been fallen flat."

Vishal Kotian also said that Devoleena has a choice to speak and raise her voice whenever she wants to. "A lot of times what happens is, when something happens to a woman, that time she cannot speak about it and she cannot talk about it because she is scared or whatever the reason is. Why are we going to the reason? A woman or even a man, let's not be gender-biased here can take a stand whenever the person wants. So wrong does not become right when it's late. I feel Tejasswi is completely right in taking a stand for Devoleena. Whenever she (Devoleena) feels comfortable, she can take a stand against Bichukale," he added.

Vishal Kotian went on to say that for the first time he is finding Shamita‘s stand wrong. The actor also added that if he would have been in the house, he would have explained to Shamita about what she is doing is not right. “I feel Shamita akka for once, when she said, ‘Arey voh pehle ho gaya‘ she is not right. If I was in the house, I would have told Shamita akka. Ek second mein I would have taken another side and would have told her she is wrong. There’s nobody in the house who is as powerful to tell Shamita akka that she is wrong. I stand by Tejasswi Prakash because no means no and no means no whenever the woman wants to talk about it. Whenever a woman says no, it’s no. A man has to understand that,” Vishal concluded.

For the unversed, during the ticket to finale task, Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss. This created a massive uproar in the house. While Shamita and Rashami were seen backing Abhijit, Tejasswi and others questioned him for crossing lines. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman mentioned that Abhijit Bichukale was wrong and that there is no justification for what he did. However, he also added that it was only after the task was cancelled, Devoleena raised the issue.