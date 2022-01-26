Sidharth Shukla’s family’s official statement: On Tuesday evening, late actor Sidharth Shukla’s family released an official statement on social media, requesting people to seek permission from them if they are planning to use his name or face for any project. The statement, which was also shared by Shehnaaz Gill, went viral while the fans kept wondering what really caused the late actor’s family to put an official word mentioning Sidharth’s choices and his decisions as an individual.Also Read - Umar Riaz Reveals How Asim Riaz Was Devastated When Sidharth Shukla Died: 'Somehow They Couldn't Connect...'

A report in Times of India now claims that the statement was a result of an incident that recently took place after which the family became conscious of how Sidharth's name might be getting used for personal and professional gains. The report claimed that actor Vishal Kotian, who also appeared in Bigg Boss 15 recently, had shot for a song with Sidharth almost three years ago. At that time, Sidharth hadn't participated in Bigg Boss 13 yet and things were different in both his personal and professional lives. However, the actor wasn't happy with the song and he didn't want the song to be released. Now, Vishal is keen to release the song against the wishes of Sidharth's family while they continue to believe that anything that the late actor didn't believe in while he was alive shouldn't see the light of the day simply because that would mean not respecting his choices.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian to release an old song shot with Sidharth Shukla against his family’s wishes?

The report quoted a source as saying, "Sidharth had shot for this song before Bigg Boss 13, three years ago, and as Vishal claimed in one of his interviews, the song was left incomplete. The reason it was incomplete was because Sidharth wasn't happy with the shoot and never wanted it out. The family doesn't want the song to be released as it was Sidharth's wish too. But we hear that apparently neither Vishal nor the music label sought permission. The family really doesn't want the song to be out respecting Sidharth's wishes but the makers and Vishal don't seem to care."

Official statement from Sidharth Shukla’s family

The family’s statement official statement in the matter reads, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/ or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us.

We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with…

The Shukla Family (sic).”

Other projects that were recently released after Sidharth passed away in September last year includes a tribute song by Shehnaaz Gill and a song shot by the late actor in Goa which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Colors TV, on Tuesday, announced a special dedication to Sidharth by Shehnaaz in the upcoming Grand Finale episode of the show. We wonder what Vishal has to say on the entire matter!