Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute for Sidharth Shukla: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill finally shared a post after the tragic demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She announced a tribute to her dear friend that will be released on Friday at 12 pm. The tribute titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ showed Shehnaaz and Sidharth laughing their hearts out together, and flashing those million-dollar smiles.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Should Not be Made to Remember Sidharth Shukla Everytime: Himanshi Khurana Expresses Concern

The fans took no time in showering love on Shehnaaz as soon as she made the big announcement. Most fans got reminded of the popular line that Shehnaaz once used for Sidharth during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. “Tu Mera Hai,” had said Shehnaaz once and this is what she used to caption her post on Thursday. Also Read - Habit Song: Unfinished Song Of Siddharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Is Finally Out, Fan Says, "Can't Stop My Tears" | Watch Video

Check out Shehnaaz Gill announcing her big tribute for Sidharth Shukla here: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Last Song Habit Out: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Teary Eyed As She Pays Tribute To The Late Actor

Shehnaaz’s fans and all the SidNaazians went emotional as they saw a tribute to their favourite jodi from Shehnaaz herself. Fans experienced a collective meltdown and wrote, “Woh tera tha Shehnaaz or humesha tera hi rahega”. Check out how SidNaaz fans welcomed Shehnaaz on social media:

Sid tu shehnaaz ka hai aur Shehnaaz ka hi rahega………… #Sidnaaz #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill Your Love for Him is your Power kudiye….Ne Strong,Be Wise, be Positive and be with your family only, don’t trust anyone,trust yourself and your family. — Savi Suri (@suri_saavi) October 28, 2021

Sana, tujhe pata hai meine ye exact cheez boli thi ki jab bhi tu wapis ayegi na, tu ye hee dalegi Sid ke pic ke saath ki ‘tu mera hai aur hamesha mera rahega.’ I wish I didn’t know you both so well Sana coz hurt shayad kam hoti, dard shayad kam hoti. — A (SidBoo ✨) (@BiggBossTw) October 28, 2021

#SidNaaz is Heartbeat of Million’s People ♥️

Excited For Tommorow#TuYaheenHai

WELCOME BACK SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/8CbwCgp0lj — AYAAN (@BB_13AYAAN) October 28, 2021

This is the surprise guys !! I’ve heard this song and it’s magical and so pure and straight from #ShehnaazGill heart !! I’m sure you will fall in love again with #SidNaaz !! #SidharthShukla #SidHearts #Shehnaazains pic.twitter.com/GrPCyK1B9t — RJ Karan (@RJKaran911) October 28, 2021

This is the first personal post made by Shehnaaz after Sidharth’s passed away in September this year due to a heart attack. The fans and Shehnaaz’s industry colleagues wished her strength to cope up with the loss. In an interview recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana mentioned that Shehnaaz has the support of Sidharth’s mother and she will garner the strength to deal with the loss.