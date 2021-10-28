Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute for Sidharth Shukla: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill finally shared a post after the tragic demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She announced a tribute to her dear friend that will be released on Friday at 12 pm. The tribute titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ showed Shehnaaz and Sidharth laughing their hearts out together, and flashing those million-dollar smiles.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Should Not be Made to Remember Sidharth Shukla Everytime: Himanshi Khurana Expresses Concern
The fans took no time in showering love on Shehnaaz as soon as she made the big announcement. Most fans got reminded of the popular line that Shehnaaz once used for Sidharth during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. "Tu Mera Hai," had said Shehnaaz once and this is what she used to caption her post on Thursday.
Check out Shehnaaz Gill announcing her big tribute for Sidharth Shukla here:
Shehnaaz’s fans and all the SidNaazians went emotional as they saw a tribute to their favourite jodi from Shehnaaz herself. Fans experienced a collective meltdown and wrote, “Woh tera tha Shehnaaz or humesha tera hi rahega”. Check out how SidNaaz fans welcomed Shehnaaz on social media:
This is the first personal post made by Shehnaaz after Sidharth’s passed away in September this year due to a heart attack. The fans and Shehnaaz’s industry colleagues wished her strength to cope up with the loss. In an interview recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana mentioned that Shehnaaz has the support of Sidharth’s mother and she will garner the strength to deal with the loss.