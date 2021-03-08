Singer Tony Kakkar has released his new song featuring Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Studded with sexist lyrics, the song has instantly crawled up the charts on YouTube. The video is titled ‘Tera Suit’ in which the man is essentially telling the woman that she wears a suit that’s too snug on her body, that her height is five ft, that she keeps fighting, and that she needs to love him more. The lyrics go like: “Tera suit bada tight, 5 ft ki teri height, us pe karti rehti fight, kabhi pyaar bhi kar le na…” Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin To Woo Fans With Their Chemistry in New Music Video 'Tera Suit' By Tony Kakkar

In the entire video, while Tony and Aly seem to be constantly talking about the size and shape of the woman, Jasmin is seen showing some trendy dance moves. It has been curated as a festive number with Tony talking about how he wants to play Holi with the girl. The lyrics go like: “Tere sath main rani Holi kheluga, maaron pichkari ho ke left ho ke right…” Watch the full video here: Also Read - Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Normalise Sexual Harassment in Song Laced With Sexist Lyrics

Tony Kakkar has emerged as the self-acclaimed ‘Hit Machine’. However, one look at his songs and you’d know how the songs have been encouraging misogyny and promoting the objectification of women in one or the other way. The singer’s song starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had lyrics that attempted to normalise sexual harassment and molestation. In Shona Shona, Sidharth’s character tells Shehnaaz: ‘Tera Badan, Tera Ilaka, Maine Na Jhanka’ (It’s your body, you own this area, I can’t take a peek) and eventually goes on to say: ‘Chupa Na Chupa Na Chupa Na, Dikha Tere Badan Ka Kona Kona’ (Don’t hide, don’t hide, don’t hide… show every corner of your body to me…). You can watch the full Shona Shona song here and decide for yourself:

What is sadder than these lyrics is that the songs are really popular which means that people have watched them and liked them. Don’t you think such songs are problematic?