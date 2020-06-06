Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are blessed with a baby boy. The Permanent Roommates actor took to social media to announce the good news and revealed that they have decided to name the baby Ved Vyas. Now, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet revealed why they decided to name their firstborn Ved. Also Read - Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul Open up on Waiting to Have Their First Baby Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

He said that ‘since they come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense’. He even opened up about why they chose to deliver the child at their aunt’s hospital and revealed that his family could not be their during the childbirth. Also Read - Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul to Welcome Their First Child, Couple Announces Good News With Adorable Pictures

View this post on Instagram #happymothersday❤️ A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on May 10, 2020 at 4:38am PDT



He said that they could not trust a hospital at the times of COVID-19. He was quoted as saying, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”

“We couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine. Once we return home, we’ll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour”, he added.

View this post on Instagram 👶🏼 A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT



Earlier, taking to Instagram, he shared a post where he revealed about their baby boy. The post reads, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché. Smothering the child every few minutes.” (sic)

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the know in Jammu in September 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sumeet was last seen in Bhootiyagiri on MX Player. He was scheduled for shoot in London in Apil for a film but it got indefinitely postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.