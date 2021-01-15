Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan has won millions of hearts with his performance. It’s been more than 100 days, and we see him as a winner of the Salman Khan hosted show. Last week, Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction shocked the audience and now, as per the reports, this week, Eijaz Khan will be eliminated. A report in SpotBoye says that strong contestant Eijaz Khan, who was being expected to lift the trophy, may get evicted this week. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Gets Trolled For Calling Rubina Dilaik 'Nala Sopara Ki Rani'; Netizens Waiting For Salman’s Reaction

Eijaz Khan is nominated along with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat this week. It is been said that Eijaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 has nothing to do with the votes. A source close to the show informs the portal that Eijaz will be out this week as he has a pre-commitment of a project. It’s a film shoot for which he may have to make an exit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Warns Eijaz Khan to not Touch His Wife Rubina Dilaik, Says 'No Physical Touch’

The source can be quoted as, “The concerned project was supposed to go on the floor last year. However, due to the pandemic things got delayed and he signed Bigg Boss 14. The reality show was supposed to end in January and accordingly, he had given his dates for the film. But now when the show is extended by a month and half, he may have to leave the show in between. Eijaz’s team is trying to manage his dates though. But there are high chances he may leave the show in between.” Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Pragya's Plan to Save Her ‘Kumkum’, Her Love Aka Husband Abhi Revealed

However, there is no information from the channel. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Wijaz stays safe or leaves the house.