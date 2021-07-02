Mumbai: In a recent interview, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli opened up about the kind of relationship she is looking for and mentioned that she may even marry if she finds a suitable guy for herself. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Opens Up on Working With Milind Gaba, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 and More

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nikki Tamboli revealed that she is not looking for a casual relationship. She also added that she does want to spoil anyone’s life after being in a casual relationship. “Mujhe kisi ki zindagi kharab nahi karni. I am very open ki mujhe time nahi hai. Mujhe timepass relationship nahi chahiye. Mujhe apne aap ke liye time nahi hai, main kisi aur ko apna jhootha time kyun doon (I don’t want to spoil anyone’s life. I am very open about this and I don’t have time. I do not want a timepass relationship. When I barely have time for myself, why should I pretend to have time for someone else)?” she said. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli's New Music Video Shanti Out: Peppy Track Will Jazz Up Your Playlist | Watch

Nikki Tamboli also talked about her marriage plans and added that if she finds a suitable guy, she might get married as well. Nikki also mentioned that for now, her entire focus is on her work and career. “To be very honest, agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon. Mujhe aise timepass ke liye time nahi hai. Mujhe apne career important hai (If I find a nice guy even now, I will get married. I don’t have the time for unproductive things, my career is important),” Bigg Boss 14 fame said. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

Nikki has worked in several south films but became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. In the Bigg Boss house, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli and both are good friends now.

Nikki will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is scheduled to be premiered on July 17.